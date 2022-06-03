Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,232 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $88,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $371.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

