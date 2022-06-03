Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $75,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.92.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,296 shares of company stock valued at $11,343,920. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

