Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Target Price to C$1.40

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
QUTIF stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.65.
About Questor Technology
