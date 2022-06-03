Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Target Price to C$1.40

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

QUTIF stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

About Questor Technology (Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.