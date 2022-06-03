Camden Capital LLC Purchases 1,461 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.52. 258,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,652. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

