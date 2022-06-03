Camden Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $69.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,285.05. 35,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,454.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,671.29.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.