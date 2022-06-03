Camden Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.52. 39,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

