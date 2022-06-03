Camden Capital LLC Buys 960 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

Danaher stock traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.62. 48,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,409. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day moving average is $284.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

