Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.82.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,001 shares of company stock valued at $351,230,191. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $63.51 on Friday, hitting $711.49. 957,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,072,246. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $893.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $942.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $737.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

