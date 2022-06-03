Camden Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.58.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

