Calixto Global Investors LP Has $14.90 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Calixto Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 8.1% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.84. 190,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,364. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

