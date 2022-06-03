Calixto Global Investors LP Acquires New Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Fastly comprises about 0.0% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Calixto Global Investors LP owned 0.28% of Fastly at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $12.46. 63,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,376. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

