Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.51. 7,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Several research firms have commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,633 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,552,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

