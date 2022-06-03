Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.06

Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLCGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Calculus VCT’s previous dividend of $3.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CLC opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Friday. Calculus VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £26.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.50.

Calculus VCT plc, formerly known as Investec Structured Products Calculus VCT PLC, is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments.

