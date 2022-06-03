Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.06

Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Calculus VCT’s previous dividend of $3.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CLC opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Friday. Calculus VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £26.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.50.
