Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.
CVGW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 104,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,786. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.79.
Several research firms recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
