Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

CVGW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 104,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,786. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $323,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

