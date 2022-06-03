Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.79. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

