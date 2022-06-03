Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.
CVGW stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.79. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $74.87.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
