Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

