Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 18.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 18.66 and a 200 day moving average of 19.51. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 16.20 and a 52 week high of 21.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

