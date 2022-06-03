Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 17th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of CGO opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

