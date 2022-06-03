Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 721,700 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.48% of Synchrony Financial worth $120,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

