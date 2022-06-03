Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,828 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $55,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 53.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 66.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.07 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.39.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.