Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,495 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $95,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average is $161.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

