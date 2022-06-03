Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 371,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,155,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $191.83 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.86 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.