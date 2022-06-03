Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $70.47 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $70,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $302.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $198.61 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

