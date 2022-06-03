Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $106.72 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $106,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $386.34 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

