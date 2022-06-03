Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $102.20 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,201 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $102,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $523.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.