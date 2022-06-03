Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.30% of Otis Worldwide worth $112,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $10,884,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $75.24 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

