Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 111,500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $88,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.57. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.96 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,147 shares of company stock worth $31,852,093. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

