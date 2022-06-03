Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.78 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $18,330.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.00634778 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001002 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

