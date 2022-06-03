Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.87. 790,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

