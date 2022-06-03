Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Reduced by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203,509 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises about 30.8% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $402,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,177,000 after buying an additional 996,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,437. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.