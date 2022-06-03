Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $142.38

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

