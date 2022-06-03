Brokerages Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 76,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in STORE Capital by 60.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 34.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STOR traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,392. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.