Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Target Price at $60.14

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.14.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.