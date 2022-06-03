Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $136.75

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.