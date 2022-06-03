Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $33.50

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. 64,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.