Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $33.50

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
PPL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. 64,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
About PPL (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
