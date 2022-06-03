Brokerages Set Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) PT at $22.20

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE OEC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,783. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

