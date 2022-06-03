Brokerages Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Target Price at $9.67

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEXXY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NEXXY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

