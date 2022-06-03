Brokerages Set Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target at $12.00

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LQDA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,474,927.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,065,133 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 196,430 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.