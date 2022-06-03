Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target at $155.54

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,276,039 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.50. 2,864,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

