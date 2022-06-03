Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target at $478.33

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $478.33.

DITHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.44) to GBX 570 ($7.21) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.44) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

DITHF stock remained flat at $$3.73 during midday trading on Friday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

