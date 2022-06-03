Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $116.87

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. B. Riley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

