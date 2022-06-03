Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Target Price at C$5.74

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERE.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:ERE.UN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.57. 24,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.