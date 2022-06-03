Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Target Price at $98.93

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.93.

A number of analysts have commented on BLL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Ball alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.