Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$91.00

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$69.74 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,050.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

