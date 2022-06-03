Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.99. 4,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,553. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

