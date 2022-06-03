Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Callaway Golf reported sales of $913.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

