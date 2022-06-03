Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. 242,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

