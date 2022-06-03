Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.88 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 602.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $66.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.61 million to $81.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $177.30 million, with estimates ranging from $116.36 million to $271.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 203,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 645,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,924 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,382. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

