Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE CRS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 307,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,007. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $46.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -35.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

