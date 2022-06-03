Brokerages Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in BioLineRx by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLRX stock remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.